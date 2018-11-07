BREC’s Outdoor Adventure welcomes families to enjoy an evening under the stars in Highland Road Park for a campout starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, and finishing at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.
This adventure is open to families of all camping skills levels and will include s'more making, inflatables for children, guided hiking and more activities until the sun goes down. Meals are provided. The cost for a family of five or fewer is $35. The cost for a family of five or more is $35 plus an additional $5 per additional person.
Families are encouraged to bring their own tents or rent one from BREC Outdoor Adventure for just $5.
To register, visit webtrac.brec.org or email outdooradventure@brec.org.