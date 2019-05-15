In the seventh annual game design school rankings by Animation Career Review, LSU’s program numbered among the very best across a variety of categories.
Out of 144 schools considered, the LSU College of Engineering’s Digital Media Arts & Engineering program was ranked:
- No. 1 in Louisiana
- No. 9 in the South
- No. 21 nationally among schools offering a master's degree of science or arts in game design
- No. 22 nationally among public schools and colleges
- No. 46 nationally among all programs.
Rankings are based on academic reputation, admission selectivity, depth and breadth of the program, value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness, geographic location, and for the first time in 2019, employment data, according to a news release.