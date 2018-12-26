The Capital Area CASA Association is showing its appreciation to the 12 people who were chosen as its volunteers of the month during 2018:

  • Brent St. Blanc, January
  • John Smith, February
  • Patti Dunbar, March
  • Yazan Rantisi, April
  • Perry Parrino, May
  • Tammeral Hills, June
  • Renee Philips, July
  • Emily Lindsay, August
  • Chasity Matthews, September
  • Evelyn Mitchell, October
  • Carla Greenup, November
  • Wendy Schempf, December

CASA volunteers advocate for abused and neglected children in need of safe, permanent homes. Without CASA volunteers, children in foster care would not have a voice or an advocate fighting for their best interests. CASA is looking for additional volunteers to continue serving every child in East Baton Rouge Parish who needs a voice.

The next training course for CASA volunteers begins Jan. 8, with orientation at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. For information, call (225) 379-8598 or visit casabr.org.

