Kids' Orchestra is accepting application for the new school year.
Kids' Orchestra is a nonprofit, after-school music program that provides nearly 800 students the opportunity to study an array of orchestral instruments, perform in an ensemble, and/or sing in a choir. It is open to all K- to fifth-grade students in East Baton Rouge Parish and the surrounding area.
Students not attending a partner school must provide their own transportation to the site school closest to them.
Submit applications as early as possible at kidsorchestra.org. New students are accepted through a lottery drawing that began Aug. 1.
Site schools
Claiborne Elementary
First United Methodist Church (Kids’ Choir)
Greenbrier Elementary
LaSalle Elementary
Mayfair Laboratory School
McKinley Middle Magnet (Honors Program)
Ryan Elementary
St. James Episcopal Day School
The Dufrocq School
Westdale Heights Academic Magnet
Feeder schools
Audubon Elementary
Bernard Terrace Elementary
BR FLAIM
Brownfields Elementary
Buchanan Elementary
Capitol Elementary
GEO Prep Academy (Mid City and Sherwood locations)
Glen Oaks Park Elementary
J.K. Haynes Elementary
LSU Laboratory School
Magnolia Woods Elementary
Redemptorist Elementary
Sharon Hills Elementary
Wildwood Elementary