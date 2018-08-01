Kids' Orchestra is accepting application for the new school year.

Kids' Orchestra is a nonprofit, after-school music program that provides nearly 800 students the opportunity to study an array of orchestral instruments, perform in an ensemble, and/or sing in a choir. It is open to all K- to fifth-grade students in East Baton Rouge Parish and the surrounding area.

Students not attending a partner school must provide their own transportation to the site school closest to them.

Submit applications as early as possible at kidsorchestra.org. New students are accepted through a lottery drawing that began Aug. 1.

Site schools

Claiborne Elementary

First United Methodist Church (Kids’ Choir)

Greenbrier Elementary

LaSalle Elementary

Mayfair Laboratory School

McKinley Middle Magnet (Honors Program)

Ryan Elementary

St. James Episcopal Day School

The Dufrocq School

Westdale Heights Academic Magnet

Feeder schools

Audubon Elementary

Bernard Terrace Elementary

BR FLAIM

Brownfields Elementary

Buchanan Elementary

Capitol Elementary

GEO Prep Academy (Mid City and Sherwood locations)

Glen Oaks Park Elementary

J.K. Haynes Elementary

LSU Laboratory School

Magnolia Woods Elementary

Redemptorist Elementary

Sharon Hills Elementary

Wildwood Elementary

