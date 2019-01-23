Ángel Galvan, of Baton Rouge Community College, is one of 403 community college students from across the country chosen to participate in the five-week NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program.
After a month of online programming, participants will spend four days at a NASA center; Galvan will visit Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. Students will have an opportunity to interact with NASA engineers and others as they learn more about careers in science and engineering. While at NASA, students form teams and establish fictional companies interested in Mars exploration. Each team is responsible for developing and testing a prototype rover, forming a company infrastructure, managing a budget, and developing communications and outreach.
The NASA visits will include briefings by NASA subject-matter experts, information on how to apply for internships and a tour of NASA’s facilities.
NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars is an activity funded in part by the Minority University Research and Education Program, which is committed to engaging underrepresented and underserved students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in authentic learning experiences to sustain a diverse workforce.
For information on the program, email jsc-ncas@mail.nasa.gov or call (281) 483-0493.