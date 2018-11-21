Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Nov. 2-8:
70802
Building fire
2000 block of North 16th Street. Property loss: $60,000. Contents loss: $20,000. Act of nature. Nov. 12.
Passenger vehicle fire
2000 block of Kentucky Street. Property loss: $3,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 10.
Power line down
200 block of West Polk Street. Nov. 10.
70806
Building fire
200 block of Apartment Court Drive. Nov. 10.
1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 14.
Cooking fire, confined to container
2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. Nov. 10.
Hazardous condition, Other
6700 block of Rue Bocage Drive. Nov. 15.
Passenger vehicle fire
9200 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $100. Unintentional. Nov. 11.
70808
Building fire
1900 block of Pollard Parkway Property loss: $60,000. Contents loss: $10,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 10.
Hazardous condition, Other
3300 block of Kings Canyon Drive. Nov. 14.
Passenger vehicle fire
2700 block of Valley Street. Property loss: $10,000. Cause under investigation. Nov. 11.
70809
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
12500 block of Coursey Boulevard. Nov. 10.