Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Nov. 2-8:

70802

Building fire

2000 block of North 16th Street. Property loss: $60,000. Contents loss: $20,000. Act of nature. Nov. 12.

Passenger vehicle fire

2000 block of Kentucky Street. Property loss: $3,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 10.

Power line down

200 block of West Polk Street. Nov. 10.

70806

Building fire

200 block of Apartment Court Drive. Nov. 10.

1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 14.

Cooking fire, confined to container

2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard. Nov. 10.

Hazardous condition, Other

6700 block of Rue Bocage Drive. Nov. 15.

Passenger vehicle fire

9200 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $100. Unintentional. Nov. 11.

70808

Building fire

1900 block of Pollard Parkway Property loss: $60,000. Contents loss: $10,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Nov. 10.

Hazardous condition, Other

3300 block of Kings Canyon Drive. Nov. 14.

Passenger vehicle fire

2700 block of Valley Street. Property loss: $10,000. Cause under investigation. Nov. 11.

70809

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

12500 block of Coursey Boulevard. Nov. 10.

