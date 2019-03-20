Vianney Wacky Wednesday.jpg

Kindergarten classes at St. Jean Vianney School in Baton Rouge celebrate Read Across America week with a reading of 'Wacky Wednesday' by Dr. Seuss. In the front row, from left, are Aubrie Bolden, Zoe Cormier, Angelina Barbara, Camille Fontenot, Jane Allgood and Addyson Payne; second row, Nathan Dang, Asher Abidin, Cameron DeHart, Tristan Grove, Canon Gerhart, Logan Giurintano and Sutton Gaines; and third row, Cade Windham, Zoey Gallo, Ariana Wray, Arnulfo Ramos-Hernandez, Roland Houston V, Aubrie Calhoun, Noah Penouilh and Wade Fontenot. Behind them are teachers Amanda Danielson, left, and Patti Clement.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Read Across America week is in early March because March 2 is the birthday of Dr. Seuss, who was born Theodor Seuss Geisel; he died in 1991 at age 87.

