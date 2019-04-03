Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge on March 22-28:
70802
Building fire
1000 block of North 29th Street. March 23.
900 block of West Chimes Street. Property loss: $10,000. Intentional. March 24.
2000 block of Mulberry Street. Property loss: $800. Contents loss: $100. Unintentional. March 25.
Passenger vehicle fire
900 block of South 18th Street. Property loss: $2,000. Intentional. March 26.
70806
Building fire
2700 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Cause under investigation. March 22.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
1000 block of North 30th Street. March 26.
3600 block of North Street. March 22.
Passenger vehicle fire
9200 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $12,000. Contents loss: $500. Failure of equipment or heat source. March 26.
70808
Grass fire
7300 block of Menlo Drive. March 24.