Saturday, Aug. 11, was a day of celebration in the Valley Park neighborhood, with a back-to-school giveaway and the ribbon-cutting for a new Little Free Library at Owen's Grocery and Market, 2444 Balis Drive.
Owen’s Grocery marks its 80th anniversary this year. As retirement neared for David and Emma Owen, who established Owen’s Grocery in 1938, Ronald and Cynthia Owens-Green, their daughter, helped them with the business and finally took over.
The Valley Park neighborhood lies between South Acadian Thruway and South Foster Drive, from Perkins Road to Wells Street, in Metro Council districts 7 and 12.