The St. George Fire Protection District recently presented Meritorious Service Awards to 14 members of the department who rescued a woman severely injured in an accident Sept. 21 on the Interstate 10 bridge over Siegen Lane.
The award winners are Robert Boe, Jeffrey Boykin, Chase Cothern, Chad Dauthier, Todd Ducote, Travis Dyer, Austin Faciane, Michael Freeman, Robert Gateley, James Neyland, Kyle Peel, Rustin Romano, Jason Stubbs and Ragan Underwood.
They also received Unit Citation pins in recognition of the highly effective coordination of each crew into a team that overcame several setbacks in the highly technical and difficult hourlong rescue, a news release said.
Emma Kate Scherer was pinned in the vehicle by a section of guard rail and other wood and steel bridge parts that penetrated the driver's door, severely injuring her legs.
Scherer, her parents and her two sisters were present for the award ceremony at the Nov. 8 meeting of the St. George Fire District board of commissioners. She presented each of the 14 rescue workers with a medal, and a hug. Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton pronounced her the first official honorary member of the department and presented her with a firefighter’s helmet emblazoned with her name across the back.