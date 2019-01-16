The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the school, at the corner of River Road and Skip Bertman Drive in Baton Rouge.
Guests will explore the links between humans and animals, see the latest developments in animal health care and welfare, and be inspired by research that improves their daily lives.
In addition, they will have the opportunity to talk to many animal rescue groups about their breeds and species, visit with the military and discuss the influence of veterinary medicine on public health and security, and see disaster rescue in action.
For information, call (225) 578-9825 or email cordoy3@lsu.edu.