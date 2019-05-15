Ryan Lam, of Runnels High School, is one of 12 graduating seniors from south Louisiana to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Jefferson Financial Credit Union through its Peter C. Bertucci Scholarship Program.
Carl Duplessis and Vicky Gaudet, of Jefferson Financial Credit Union, were at Runnels High School on April 30 to present Lam with the scholarship. As part of the award, Lam’s sponsoring educator, high school English teacher Colleen LeBlanc, received a check for $100 and the school was given $300.
The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who are credit union members on the basis of academic excellence and community and school involvement.
Lam plans to attend LSU and major in civil engineering in the fall. He is the son of Tri and Amanda Lam.