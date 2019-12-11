The Longwood Court Homeowners Association is the winner of the Mid City Neighborhood Challenge presented by Tipton Associates and the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance.
Others in the running for a $1,000 grant for a beautification project were the Goodwood Property Owners Association, Bernard Terrace Civic Association, Melrose East Subdivision, Westdale Heights Academic Magnet Elementary School, Broussard Oaks Civic Association and Capital Heights Neighborhood Association.
The Longwood Court project involved planting elm trees, with materials and supplies provided by Mid City Redevelopment Alliance. Challenge projects were judged on curb appeal, impact, creativity and resourcefulness, and neighborhood resident participation.