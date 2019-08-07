Andra Johnson, the vice chancellor for research and technology development at the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, is part of a team of SU Ag Center scientists that has partnered with Tera Vega to conduct research on a new hydroponic growing system.
Hydroponics is a process of growing plants without soil in either sand, gravel or liquid. Through this research, students are being trained on new technologies that will maximize crop production with limited space.
Yemane Ghebreiyessus, a professor of urban forestry, and senior research associate Milagro Berhane are working to perfect the system with aspirations of teaching potential urban entrepreneurs how to effectively grow crops in areas with limited space and generate personal and community wealth opportunities, a news release said.
For information about this research project, contact Berhane at milagro_berhane@suagcenter.com or Ghebreiyessus at yemane_ghebreiyessus@suagcenter.com.