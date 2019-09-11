Free business workshop
Pelican State Credit Union will present a free workshop for business owners from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The six presenters at the workshop will be Nekiba Johnson and Frank Kerner of Pelican State Credit Union, Bob Breaux of the Service Corps of Retired Executives, Vallery Brumfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Brian Fleming of Business Alliance Financial Services and Chip Langdon of Payscape.
Workshop participants will learn the basics of personal and business credit, how to form a business plan, the foundations of cash flow, how to get startup funding and more, according to a news release. The event is free and open to the public, and a jambalaya lunch will be provided. Pelican membership is not required. To register for the workshop, visit pelicanstatecu.com/events.
An Evening at the Spa
A wellness program, "An Evening at the Spa", will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Main Branch, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard, in Baton Rouge.
The event focuses on the importance of wellness and self care. It will include educational information on how to create a self-care wellness plan as well as the benefits of using herbal teas, aromatherapy and yoga in one's wellness portfolio. An interactive self-care bingo game will be played.
The event is hosted by the Capital Area Human Services Opioid Prevention Alliance for Ladies and Girls project, a collaborative initiative to increase awareness about opioid misuse prevention and treatment services. Partners for the spa event are Red Stick Spice Company, who will provide tea samples, and More and More I Am Yoga Studio, who will lead a guided yoga session.
Capital Area Human Services provides mental health, addiction recovery and developmental disabilities services in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, East Feliciana, West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee. Opioid and heroin addiction and other substance use disorders treatment is available by calling (225) 925-1906.
To register, visit https://AnEveningAtTheSpa.eventbrite.com. For event information, contact Dawn Collins at (225) 922-0055 or email Dawn.Collins3@la.gov.
Alternatives to Opioid Pain Management Workshop
Capital Area Human Services announced its hosting a free workshop for the public on alternatives to opioid pain management. The seminar will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library in Conference Room 102 in Baton Rouge.
The workshop is free and a pocket guide with information on various non-opioid pain treatment alternatives will be available to participants.
The informational event will feature speakers and exhibitors from Capital Area Human Services, The Red Shoes, Nicole Falgoust, Baton Rouge Physical Therapy Lake and Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response. Topics include effective chronic pain management strategies, mindfulness-based stress management, and guided meditation activity. The program will include an interactive physical therapy presentation on restorative movement.
The experience of chronic pain has been recognized as a national public health problem affecting 50 million U.S. adults with profound physical, emotional and societal costs. CAHS Executive Director, Jan Kasofsky, PhD, stated, “During this opioid crisis, it is critical to continue making progress toward person-centered care that reduces opioid-related harms while addressing the challenges of chronic pain.”
To register, visit https://AlternativesToOpioids.eventbrite.com. For event information, contact Dawn Collins at (225) 922-0055 or email Dawn.Collins3@la.gov.