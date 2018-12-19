An LSU senior majoring in biological and agricultural engineering has been working to 3D-print a model of the human body for radiation therapy research.
Meagan Moore's model, which she calls Marie, will help test radiation exposure to figure out the best angle for dose distribution. Her work, known as the Phantom Project, is meant to provide "phantom" surrogates for human tissue at lower cost than current phantoms and with greater personalization, a news release said.
While current phantoms cost $40,000, have no limbs, and don’t represent every body type, Marie represents an entire human body that is more realistic and costs only $500 to create. Using 3D scans of five real women that were procured from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Moore developed a lifelike female phantom made of bioplastic that can be filled with water to establish varying density similar to a patient.
“I specifically wanted to work with a woman because, in science, women typically aren’t studied because they’re considered complex due to a variety of reasons,” said Moore, a native of Baton Rouge. “I want a person with the most complex geometry.”
It took 136 hours to print Marie in four sections on the BigRep printer in LSU’s Atkinson Hall. To connect the sections, Moore used a combination of soldering, welding, and sandblasting. She even used a hammer and chisel at times to take off chunks of plastic without damaging Marie. The main trouble was figuring out where to put the pipe for dose measurements. It ended up going down the midline from her head to her pelvic floor.
To test the phantom on multimillion-dollar equipment, multiple water tests first had to be conducted. During each test, 36 gallons of water were poured into Marie to see whether she could hold that weight for 4½ hours. Moore then improvised by using a PVC pipe to catch the “dribbles” that were coming out of some areas.
“This process always makes me nervous, but I know it won’t burst because it has roofing sealant covering it,” Moore said. “The way Marie is shaped also helps.”
Prior to the water testing, Marie was coated with liquid latex and purple roofing sealant for protection. Why purple sealant?
Moore said, “Turns out the color matches LSU and the University of Washington. She also wears her anti-skid LSU socks.”
In October, Moore brought Marie to the University of Washington Medical Cyclotron Facility in Seattle, where researchers were interested in testing fast neutron therapy on her. This type of therapy — a specialized and powerful form of external beam radiation therapy — is often used to treat certain tumors that are radio-resistant, meaning they are extremely hard to kill using X-ray radiation therapy.
“UW and Oregon Health and Science University came onto the project very recently,” Moore said. “They built a coffin for Marie to get shipped in. I gave workers and handlers a thorough write-up on how to take care of her.”
Marie’s trip was brought about by LSU medical physics program director and professor Wayne Newhauser, who not only served as Moore’s mentor on the Phantom Project but also knew researchers on the West Coast who would be interested in the project.
“What I’d like to see for this project is the research to be used as foundational work to personalize cancer treatments for people with more complex treatments,” Moore said. “Children and breast cancer patients have really differing morphology that is usually very difficult to treat. I find that the more we learn about any body, the more complex it’s going to be. We’re still getting medicine wrong on a lot of levels. We have a lot to learn.”