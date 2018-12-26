Registration is open for the American Heart Association's CycleNation relay event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge. To register, visit cyclenation.org/capitalarea.
CycleNation teams of four to eight people will ride a stationary bike from noon to 2 p.m. as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. The free event will also feature fitness instruction, warmups, grocery store tours at the top of every hour, CPR instruction, the association-designated walking path at Perkins Rowe and free smoking cessation enrollment.
Only 1 percent of people are in top cardiovascular shape, although more than 35 percent of people believe they are. Additionally, cycling is known to strengthen your heart muscles, to lower cholesterol and to lower your resting pulse, and it also helps maintain sharp brain function. CycleNation encourages and empowers people to use road and stationary bikes to get brain and heart healthy, while raising funds for community programs that will prevent stroke and heart disease.
Pulse BR — the Capital Area AHA’s young professionals group, Perkins Rowe, the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, and Women’s Center for Wellness have partnered to bring the community this fun, free educational event.