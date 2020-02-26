The gymnasium at Kenilworth Science and Technology School was transformed into an international bazaar of music, dance and food Jan. 24 at International Cultural Night.
About 300 students, parents and guests sampled foods from around the world and learned about differences and similarities among countries. Everyone enjoyed seeing students and staff members perform dances and songs from France, Nicaragua, Turkey, Argentina, Kenya and other countries. Faculty and staff members hung flags and banners from around the world to give the space a fun, festive atmosphere.
Col. Joey Strickland, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, was the keynote speaker. An Army veteran who completed two tours of duty in Vietnam, Strickland encouraged students and parents to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve their dreams.
"I can tell some of you are looking at me and think, 'He looks a little dark; I wonder if he's Mexican?'" Strickland told the audience of about 300 people. "Actually, I am an Indian. I was raised on an Indian reservation in Mississippi." Strickland said he attended Hampton University, a historically black university, because the school had a history of accepting Native American students.
Other guests included Michael McClanahan, Louisiana NAACP State Conference president; Pamela Ravare-Jones, East Baton Rouge Parish assistant chief administrative officer; former state Rep. Steve Carter; and Dereck J. Rovaris Sr., LSU vice provost for diversity and chief diversity officer.