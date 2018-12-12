The American Cancer Society recently named Salena Harrington, of Baton Rouge, a Voice of Hope. Harrington is one of two cancer survivors and caregivers from across the state to be honored.
The Voices of Hope program is in its 13th year. Honorees will serve as spokespeople for the American Cancer Society in their communities. Those selected have triumphed over cancer or cared for loved ones, made significant volunteer contributions to the American Cancer Society, and made an impact in the lives of others.
“The Voice of Hope program is extremely meaningful and inspiring,” said Theresa Miller, Voice of Hope Class of 2011 and current South Region Voice of Hope leadership team lead. “It was a humbling experience to have the opportunity to share my story. When a Voice of Hope honoree shares their story as a survivor and/or a caregiver, they are a face of hope.”
Voices of Hope provides a highly visible symbol of personal victory over the disease, plus encourage support and participation in the programs of the society, a news release said. The Voices of Hope represents the struggle of all cancer patients as they deal with the physical and emotional aspects of their experience.