With a win at regionals, a team of LSU accounting students is advancing to compete in Deloitte’s national 2019 Audit Innovation Campus Challenge, or AICC, to be held in April at Deloitte University in Westlake, Texas.
The team competed Nov. 16 in Houston against other regional universities including Trinity University, University of Kansas, University of Arkansas, Oklahoma State University and University of Mississippi. Along with LSU, Baylor University was selected to advance to the national competition, according to a news release.
LSU was represented by Alyssa Azuara, of Covington; Evan Chaney, of Baton Rouge; Kylie Cronin, of Baton Rouge; Trevor Maggio, of New Orleans; Madeline McClain, of Lake Charles; and Jordon Williams, of Houston. LSU Assistant Professor of accounting Sanaz Aghazadeh served as the team's faculty adviser. Aghazadeh, along with Deloitte partner Patrick Brandau and Deloitte senior campus recruiting specialist Claire Bourgeois attended the competition.
“Deloitte’s Audit Innovation Campus Challenge was the best learning experience of my time in college thus far,” said Cronin, a sophomore. “I gained confidence, knowledge, teamwork skills, networking skills and more. Working with my LSU team on this challenge made me really excited about the future of audit innovation and how we can contribute to that.”
AICC is a national program hosted by the Deloitte Foundation and Deloitte’s audit innovation group. The competition helps students test their thinking and research skills and also promotes the development of other professional skills such as networking and communication.