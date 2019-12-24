Southeastern Louisiana University’s professional sales team won the Rookie Award at the 2019 International Collegiate Sales Competition. Hosted each year in Orlando, Florida, by Florida State University, the ICSC is the largest and most prestigious university sales competition in the world.
Southeastern’s Professional Sales program has been named one of the top sales programs in the country for the past two years by the Sales Education Foundation. The winning team comprises Southeastern students India Williams, of Baton Rouge; Karlie McDonald, of Tickfaw; and Paxton Page, of Prairieville.
In addition to the Top Rookie Team Award, Williams placed in the top 20, and McDonald placed in the top 40 out of 160 student competitors from other top U.S. schools. Sales competitions such as this one, said Lopez, allow students to test their selling skills against their peers through role-playing scenarios, cold calling, case competitions and speed selling.
The competition also offered a career fair attended by over 40 national companies who were there to hire these outstanding students.