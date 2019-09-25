The board of director of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge recently recognized CEO Todd Stevens for 20 years of leadership and commitment to the mission of the organization. The board hosted a reception to commemorate the significant milestone following its recent board meeting.
Over the past 20 years, the Cancer Center team has forged and supported innovative partnerships with hospitals, universities, medical professionals and cancer support organizations in pursuit of elevating cancer care throughout the region.
“Mary Bird Perkins always leads with one singular goal: furthering its mission to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer,” said Art Favre, chairman of the cancer center's board of directors. “Todd has been at the center of advancing the center’s mission by creating a dynamic and progressive environment that attracts and enables cancer experts and providers from across the country to fight the disease."