Four LSU faculty members have been named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world's largest general scientific society.
The four LSU professors are among the 416 members who have been elevated to the rank of fellow because of their efforts toward advancing science applications that are deemed scientifically or socially distinguished, a news release said.
The newly elected fellows are:
- Prosanta Chakrabarty, an associate professor in the LSU department of biological sciences and the curator of ichthyology in the LSU Museum of Natural Science, has been elected for his contributions to evolutionary biology, focusing on the bioluminescent systems and historical biogeography of freshwater fishes, and for effectively communicating science to the public.
- Anne Grove, the Gregory Cannaday Burns professor in the LSU department of biological sciences, has been elected for her contributions in the field of protein-nucleic acid interactions and the mentoring and training of the next generation of scientists.
- Kyle Edward Harms, professor in the LSU department of biological sciences, has been elected for his contributions to community- and ecosystem-level biology, focusing on the structure, function and diversity of forests, particularly those in neotropical regions.
- Wayne D. Newhauser, the Dr. Charles M. Smith chair of medical physics, professor and director of the LSU Medical and Health Physics, has been elected for his contributions to medical physics, particularly for theoretical modeling and predictions of radiation exposures and outcomes following advanced radiation therapies.
The four new Fellows from LSU will be presented with an official certificate and a gold and blue rosette pin on Feb. 16 at the Association for the Advancement of Science Fellows Forum in Washington, D.C.
LSU has 27 Association for the Advancement of Science fellows.