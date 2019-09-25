Runnels senior Bailey Hyatt was recently accepted to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge, an after-school program for students in grades eight through 12 who want to learn the nuts and bolts of starting and running their own companies.
Sponsored jointly by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Louisiana Economic Development and LSU's E.J. Ourso College of Business, the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge is an affiliate of the national YEA program.
Hyatt, who has dreams of owning a yoga studio — with a coffee bar and boutique that sells recycled items attached — in Austin, Texas, has high hopes for the class, which will meet on the LSU campus one night a week for nine months.
"I hope the class decides to back my business," she said. But it's not a foregone conclusion. The class will only pick a few business ideas to pursue. It's Hyatt's job to pitch her yoga studio idea successfully to the group. "The whole class picks which businesses they want to work on," Hyatt said.
If her yoga studio idea flies, it will get the full treatment: a business plan, logo and website design, marketing, brand development, registration with the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, and more. In working on the start-up, the academy students will get hands-on practice in launching a company. They'll also learn business fundamentals and get practical advice from LSU instructors and local entrepreneurs. Toward the end of the course, the groups will pitch their startups in a shark tank environment.
Hyatt, who successfully ran her own business designing and selling burlap door hangings the summer before last, said she is looking forward to the class. "I want to be my own boss," she said. "I want to learn more about the behind-the-scenes aspects of running a business: the marketing, financials and personnel side of things. I'm very excited to be doing this."
Bailey is the daughter of Melanie and Danny Hyatt.