Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Aug. 2-8:
70802
Building fire
2300 block of Convention Street. Property loss: $20,000. Contents loss: $10,000. Cause, Other. Aug. 8.
4400 block of Hatcher Avenue. Property loss: $500. Unintentional. Aug. 3.
Hazardous condition, other
100 block of West Johnson Street. Aug. 8.
Unauthorized burning
2100 block of Spain Street. Aug. 5.
70806
Building fire
400 block of LSU Place. Failure of equipment or heat source. Aug. 5.
Natural vegetation fire, other
2300 block of Convention Street. Cause under investigation. Aug. 8.
Passenger vehicle fire
800 block of North 48th Street. Property loss: $4,250. Failure of equipment or heat source. Aug. 6.
1700 block of Convention Street. Property loss: $3,000. Contents loss: $300. Unintentional. Aug. 6.
70808
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
2700 block of Barber Street. Aug. 2.
Hazardous condition, other
1500 block of Longwood Drive. Aug. 5.
4700 block of Perkins Road. Aug. 8.