Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Aug. 2-8:

70802

Building fire

2300 block of Convention Street. Property loss: $20,000. Contents loss: $10,000. Cause, Other. Aug. 8.

4400 block of Hatcher Avenue. Property loss: $500. Unintentional. Aug. 3.

Hazardous condition, other

100 block of West Johnson Street. Aug. 8.

Unauthorized burning

2100 block of Spain Street. Aug. 5.

70806

Building fire

400 block of LSU Place. Failure of equipment or heat source. Aug. 5.

Natural vegetation fire, other

2300 block of Convention Street. Cause under investigation. Aug. 8.

Passenger vehicle fire

800 block of North 48th Street. Property loss: $4,250. Failure of equipment or heat source. Aug. 6.

1700 block of Convention Street. Property loss: $3,000. Contents loss: $300. Unintentional. Aug. 6.

70808

Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

2700 block of Barber Street. Aug. 2.

Hazardous condition, other

1500 block of Longwood Drive. Aug. 5.

4700 block of Perkins Road. Aug. 8.

