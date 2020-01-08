Children who have been directly affected by cancer enjoyed a respite from pain and worry during a Cancer Services' cocoa and doughnuts with Santa event Dec. 14 at the Quarters entertainment complex in Baton Rouge.
In addition to enjoying doughnuts and cocoa, more than 60 children and their families had the opportunity to take photos with Santa. All attendees were treated to arcade games and holiday music and encouraged to create and decorate their own ornaments. Children 10 or younger took home personalized wrapped gifts while kids ages 11-18 received gift cards.
Children who were not well enough to attend the event will receive presents delivered to them.
For information on Cancer Services’ programs, call (225) 927-2273 or visit cancerservices.org.