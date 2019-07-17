The 14-U Babe Ruth Blues All-Stars won the state championship in a three-day tournament held over the July Fourth weekend in St. Francisville. The Blues beat five other all-star teams from across Louisiana.
Playing in temperatures that exceeded 100 degrees throughout the tournament, the Blues relied on dominant pitching from Dylan Cedotal, Andrew Hanchey, Will Robison, and Reece Knight to stymie opposition hitting. Various Blues players had multiple-hit games, according to a news release.
The team has been invited to the U.S. Regional tournament being held in Eagle Pass, Texas, later in July.