Cat Haven also participated in WVLA's Clear the Shelters event at Camp Bow Wow on Saturday, Aug. 18. Two kittens from Cat Haven were adopted at the event, and six more were adopted at the agency's adoption center. Many people were referred to the center from the event, which made for a busy day.
Cat Haven hosted an adoption event with Dow and Scooper Cat on Aug. 25 at the Cat Haven Adoption Center. Dow hosted an interactive tent in the parking lot where visitors could view the Scooper Cat race car and take a spin in the driving simulator. Plus, Ninja Snowballs was there serving sweet treats. Cat Haven processed the adoptions of 15 cats and kittens that day.