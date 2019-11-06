Veterans will have an opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight Network trip to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military during a veterans appreciation event Nov. 9/11 at three local TCC Verizon retailers. 

There will be gifts for all veterans, and employees will answer questions about service contracts and qualifying promotions and sign-up active service members for military discounts.

The participating locations are:

  • 18143 Perkins Road East, Suite C, Baton Rouge
  • 9730 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 9, Baton Rouge
  • 5635 Main St., Suite D, Zachary.

