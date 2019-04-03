LSU has nominated four Ogden Honors students for the prestigious Barry Goldwater Scholarship. Katie Davis, Jack Green, Peter Howard and Syed “Akbar” Zamin will compete with students from universities across the country to be named 2019 Goldwater Scholars.
Students must be selected through an internal competition at LSU in order to compete for the scholarship, according to a news release.
“These outstanding LSU undergraduates are exactly what the Goldwater Scholarship was designed for: producing the best researchers in critical fields,” said LSU Ogden Honors College Dean Jonathan Earle. “It’s a testament to the great work our honors students are producing in our campus’s labs and classrooms.”
Goldwater Scholars are awarded one- and two-year $7,500 stipends to pursue undergraduate research in the fields of mathematics, the natural sciences or engineering. To apply for the scholarship, students must submit a research essay that demonstrates their interest and ability in these fields. Goldwater Scholarships are widely considered one of the most prestigious undergraduate awards available to students of the STEM disciplines.
Katie Davis, of Frisco, Texas, is a junior Stamps Scholar studying wildlife ecology in the LSU College of Agriculture. Under the direction of Sabrina Taylor, Davis is investigating an anecdotally reported range expansion and contraction of the species Bachman’s sparrow in the early 20th century and comparing it to studies of the field sparrow. After graduation, Davis plans to pursue a Ph.D. in conservation biology.
Jack Green, of Monroe, is a sophomore studying cell biology in the LSU College of Science. After graduation, Green plans to pursue a combined MD/Ph.D. in behavioral neuroscience.
Peter Howard, of New Orleans, is a sophomore Stamps Scholar studying chemical engineering in the LSU College of Engineering. After graduation, Howard intends to pursue a Ph.D. in chemical engineering.
Syed “Akbar” Zamin, of Baton Rouge, is a junior studying biomedical engineering in the LSU College of Engineering. Under the leadership of Myungwoong Kim and Jangwook Jung, Zamin’s research focuses on the characterization of a new biomaterial of collagen-lignin. Lignin has the ability to modulate mechanical properties without creating the issues of cytotoxicity and immunogenicity. After graduation, Zamin plans to pursue a combined MD/Ph.D. in biomedical engineering.