Three LSU students or recent graduates are among the recipients of the 2019 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program, or GRFP, while 10 more students received honorable mentions.
The recipients of the 2019 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship with LSU ties are:
- Matthew Jordan, a Ph.D. student in chemical engineering from Pittsburgh, Texas.
- Grant Landwehr, a chemical engineering major from Covington.
- Breanna Lee, a recent graduate in chemical engineering from Baton Rouge now pursuing her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Emory University and Georgia Tech. Lee was a LA-STEM scholar who graduated summa cum laude.
The honorable mentions are:
- Daniel Babin, a May 2016 LSU graduate in geology from Baton Rouge, now pursuing a graduate degree in geosciences at Columbia University.
- Hanna Bauer, a graduate student at LSU working on a master’s degree in oceanography and coastal sciences.
- Grace Bingham, a May 2018 LSU graduate in biological engineering from Luling, now pursuing her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering at the University of Virginia.
- Jeanne Bloomberg, a graduate student at LSU working on master’s degree in oceanography and coastal sciences.
- Brianna Cairney, a Ph.D. student in psychology.
- Sarah Hahn Hulgan, a May 2017 LSU graduate in chemistry from Baton Rouge, now pursuing a graduate degree in chemistry from William Marsh Rice University.
- Victoria Lanclos, a May 2017 LSU graduate in interdisciplinary studies from Opelousas, pursuing a graduate degree in life sciences at LSU.
- Brandon Oubre, a graduate in computer science and mathematics from Montz, now pursuing his Ph.D. at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. Oubre was a LA-STEM scholar at LSU.
- Amanda Owen, a Ph.D. student in chemistry.
- Callie Stern, a Ph.D. student in chemistry.
Slightly more than 2,000 students nationwide won the GRFP, and more than 1,500 received honorable mentions.
The GRFP provides three years of financial support within a five-year fellowship period — a $34,000 annual stipend and $12,000 cost-of-education allowance to the graduate institution, according to a news release. That support is for graduate study that leads to a research-based master’s or doctoral degree in a STEM field.