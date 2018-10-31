Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Oct. 19-25:

70802

Building fire

300 block of Connell Street. Property loss: $500. Unintentional. Oct. 22.

Hazardous condition, Other

600 block of Richland Avenue. Oct. 24.

Mobile property (vehicle) fire, other

8300 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $2,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Oct. 21.

Passenger vehicle fire

200 block of Delphine Street. Unintentional. Oct. 20.

70806

Building fire

6500 block of Van Gogh Avenue. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. Oct. 22.

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

100 block of South Foster Drive. Oct. 24.

Hazardous condition, other

800 block of Mouton Street. Oct. 21.

Overpressure rupture of steam pipe or pipeline

1700 block of North 36th Street. Oct. 19.

Passenger vehicle fire

6400 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $500. Cause undetermined after investigation. Oct. 19.

