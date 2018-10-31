Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Oct. 19-25:
70802
Building fire
300 block of Connell Street. Property loss: $500. Unintentional. Oct. 22.
Hazardous condition, Other
600 block of Richland Avenue. Oct. 24.
Mobile property (vehicle) fire, other
8300 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $2,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Oct. 21.
Passenger vehicle fire
200 block of Delphine Street. Unintentional. Oct. 20.
70806
Building fire
6500 block of Van Gogh Avenue. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. Oct. 22.
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
100 block of South Foster Drive. Oct. 24.
Hazardous condition, other
800 block of Mouton Street. Oct. 21.
Overpressure rupture of steam pipe or pipeline
1700 block of North 36th Street. Oct. 19.
Passenger vehicle fire
6400 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $500. Cause undetermined after investigation. Oct. 19.