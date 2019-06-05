GPS Hospitality, a franchisee with nearly 400 Burger King restaurants, will award 173 Burger King McLamore Foundation scholarships to students throughout 11 states this graduation season.
Burger King scholars will receive $1,000 to further their educational advancement. Burger King scholars from Baton Rouge are:
- Sierra Charles, of Parkview Baptist School
- Ashley Hess, of Central High School
- Kaitlyn Landry, of St. Michael High School
- Brian Lewis, of The Dunham School
- Emma Newtown, home-schooled
- Trinh Nguyen, of Woodlawn High School
- Tanisha Patel, of Parkview Baptist School
- Jayla Weber, of Belaire High School.
Burger King scholars from Ascension Parish are:
- Zachary Braud, of Dutchtown High School
- Dajhe Sullivan, of East Ascension High School.
Recipients were selected by the McLamore Foundation based on their grade-point average, extracurricular activities, community service and work experience. For information on the program, including instructions for 2019 scholarship applications, visit bk-scholars.com.