GPS Hospitality, a franchisee with nearly 400 Burger King restaurants, will award 173 Burger King McLamore Foundation scholarships to students throughout 11 states this graduation season.

Burger King scholars will receive $1,000 to further their educational advancement. Burger King scholars from Baton Rouge are:

  • Sierra Charles, of Parkview Baptist School
  • Ashley Hess, of Central High School
  • Kaitlyn Landry, of St. Michael High School
  • Brian Lewis, of The Dunham School
  • Emma Newtown, home-schooled
  • Trinh Nguyen, of Woodlawn High School
  • Tanisha Patel, of Parkview Baptist School
  • Jayla Weber, of Belaire High School.

Burger King scholars from Ascension Parish are:

  • Zachary Braud, of Dutchtown High School
  • Dajhe Sullivan, of East Ascension High School.

Recipients were selected by the McLamore Foundation based on their grade-point average, extracurricular activities, community service and work experience. For information on the program, including instructions for 2019 scholarship applications, visit bk-scholars.com.

