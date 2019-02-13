Runnels senior basketball guard Cade Tate made school history at the home game against Bolton on Jan. 11, making 12 three-pointers in a single game. The previous Raider record-holder was Robbie White, who graduated in 2000.
Tate also set a personal record by posting a game high of 42 points. He supplied nearly half of the winning points in the 88-61 Raider victory.
Also contributing to the Raider win was sophomore Wesley Stevenson, who made six three-pointers. When the final buzzer sounded, he had pitched in a total of 26 points for the win.
At game’s end, the Raiders had made 21 three-pointers in 34 attempts, which is also a new record for Runnels basketball.
The team is now 20-11 on the season.
Also on the Runnels team are freshmen Drew Burbank, Collin Coates, Charlie Garrison and Robbie Harrison; sophomores Grant Treadaway, Parker Collett and Ben Stafford; juniors Ben Holliday, Jack Kahn and Phillip Lukinovich; and seniors Collin Bueche, London Deshotels and Griffin Kennedy.