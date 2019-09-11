The Cardiovascular Institute of the South will encourage women to get informed about their heart health during a Heels for Hearts social from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 on the fifth floor of the LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St.
The evening will include a Q&A session with a panel of physicians and wellness experts as well as a heart-healthy dinner, wine and signature cocktails, interactive games, door prizes and more.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Women United of Capital Area United Way. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at heelsforheartsbr.eventbrite.com/batonrouge.