Fariz Firdausi, a 16-year-old student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, won second place in the Microsoft Excel World Championship in New York City, where he competed against 155 students from 50 countries July 28-31.
In the competition, students ages 13 to 22 vied with peers to prove their superior skills in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The competition was organized by Certiport, a provider of performance-based IT certification exams.
Firdausi finished second in Microsoft Excel 2013; other winners in that category were Chi Kin Che, of Macau, first; and Anh Tran Hoang, of Vietnam, third. American winners in other categories were Ashlyn Dumaw, third in PowerPoint 2013; and Seth Maddox, first in PowerPoint 2016. Winners received $7,000 for finishing first, $3,500 for finishing second, and $1,500 for finishing third.