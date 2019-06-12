The Baton Rouge Soccer Club 2004 boys team won the Division 1 state title May 26 at the Cajun Industries Soccer Complex in Gonzales.
The team defeated the MSC Lakers LPDL 04, of Mandeville, 4-2 for the State Cup title, according to a news release.
The team now will represent Louisiana at the Southern Regional Championships in Baton Rouge on June 21-27. Winners of the regional tournaments advance to the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships on July 22-28 in Overland Park, Kansas.
The BRSC 2004 team players are Max Cavana, Buster Couhig, Rhett Deblieux, Jack Earle, Soren Gaffney, Charlie Garrison, Hayden Harman, Skyler Hecht, Alex Hinostroza, Brandon Hogan, Rider Holcomb, Leo Jiang, Liam Moran, Mitch Munson, Nathan Ogra, Aiden Remont, Jaxson Stovall and Tobore Takpor. The squad is coached by Kiran Booluck.