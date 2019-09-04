In Louisiana, 29 nursing facilities and assisted living facilities earned 2019 national quality awards for their commitment to improving the quality of care for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
The National Quality Award Program of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living has three levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold, according to a news release.
In 2019, Louisiana ranked second in the nation for receiving the most Silver — Achievement in Quality Awards for long-term care quality. Eleven Louisiana nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities in Louisiana earned this recognition. Only one other state outperformed Louisiana in earning the most silver awards.
Also this year, 16 Louisiana nursing facilities earned the 2019 Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award.
The National Quality Award Program is centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which assists providers of long term and post-acute care services in achieving their performance excellence goals.
Silver award recipients in southeast Louisiana are Sunrise at Siegen in Baton Rouge, Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Denham Springs, Marrero Healthcare Center in Marrero, Sunrise of Metairie in Metairie, Patterson Healthcare Center in Patterson and Thibodaux Healthcare Center in Thibodaux.
Bronze award recipients in southeast Louisiana are Baton Rouge Health Care Center, Capital Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and The Care Center in Baton Rouge; Harvest Manor Nursing Home in Denham Springs; Chateau D'Ville Rehab & Retirement in Donaldsonville, New Iberia Manor South in New Iberia, Audubon Health and Rehab in Thibodaux, Forest Manor of Covington in Covington, Our Lady of Wisdom Healthcare Center in New Orleans and Heritage Manor Slidell in Slidell.