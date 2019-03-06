The Urban League of Louisiana is offering its Contractor's Mastery Series to contracting firms in Baton Rouge that are seeking to scale their businesses and establish more efficient and streamlined back office operations.
During each session, contractors will learn a specialized software and methodology for estimating, job costing, project management, accounting, scheduling and more.
All classes will be held at the Urban League of Louisiana's Baton Rouge office, 445 N. 12th St., Baton Rouge. Costs for each class vary. To register, visit EventBrite.com.
The class schedule includes:
- PlanSwift estimating, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, $50.
- Construction bid prep workshop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, $15
- QuickBooks and costing for contractors, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, $50.