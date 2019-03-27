Catholic High School groundbreaking for student center Friday
Catholic High School will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new student center at 10 a.m. Friday. The 32,000-square-foot facility will be located at the north end of Hearthstone Drive, on the CHS campus.
The center is the next phase of the school's campus master plan and will create a learning environment where students will dine, socialize and interact with faculty, according to a news release. The two-story design includes a dining and kitchen area, a seminar room, four classrooms and study rooms, a campus ministry center, a student commons area featuring an outdoor student pavilion, a large conference room, an outdoor terrace and a faculty work center.
The facility will be dedicated in memory of Brother Donnan Berry. Brother Donnan served as a teacher at Catholic High from 1950 to 1952 and later as principal from 1964 to 1974. He returned to school in 1980 to establish and direct the CHS Development Office, a role he held until 1993.
Construction is slated to begin in June 2019. In preparation, as part of the ceremony Friday, CHS will demolish two existing structures to make room for the new center.
For more information, call CHS Director of Advancement Jamie Segar ’90 at (225) 239-7032.
Health, wellness events are set
Mark your calendar for these Peoples Health event.
MEDICARE BINGO: Nancy Agnelly will lead a free Peoples Health Medicare Bingo program at 10:30 a.m. April 4 at the Pearl George Senior Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by April 2.
LINE DANCING: Gwen Brooks will lead a free Peoples Health line dancing program at 8:30 a.m. April 8 at the Exxon Mobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd., Baton Rouge. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by April 5.
BRAIN HEALTH: Mary McCrary will lead a free Peoples Health program on improving your brain health at 9 a.m. April 23 in the Hospital Class Room on the first floor of Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge, 17000 Medical Center Drive. To register, call (800) 561-4127 or visit peopleshealth.com/wellness by April 22.