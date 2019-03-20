The Burden Museum and Gardens complex, 4560 Essen Lane, in Baton Rouge will host several upcoming events. For information, call (225) 763-3990.
PLANT SALE: East Baton Rouge Parish Master Gardeners will sell more than 5,000 homegrown perennials and annuals during a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Admission is free. Proceeds from the plant sale will support the educational activities of the Master Gardeners and the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. For a list of plants available, visit mgplantsale.com.
BEERFEST: The LSU Rural Life Museum will be the beneficiary of the Zapp's International Beerfest from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 30. More than 200 foreign and domestic beers and ales, including a large assortment of homebrews, will be available for tasting. Admission is $35, or $20 for designated drivers. For tickets, visit bontempstix.com.
PAINT YOUR PET: Violet Tremblay of Painting and Pinot will lead a guided pet-painting class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Participants will be able to go home with a painted canvas of their pet. Registration closes March 30. The cost is $55 per person, with proceeds benefiting the botanic gardens. To register, visit paintingandpinot.com.
GOURMET IN THE GARDEN: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens and the Louisiana Culinary Institute Foundation will be the beneficiaries of the Gourmet in the Garden event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 11 at the botanic gardens. Baton Rouge chefs and mixologists will compete for the People's Choice and Juried awards in the lush green setting of the Rose Garden and Orangerie Garden. Tickets are $60 at eventbrite.com.
OLD-FASHIONED EASTER CELEBRATION: Children ages 2-8 can enjoy traditional Louisiana Easter customs, including egg dyeing, egg pacquing, races and hunting eggs for prizes from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at the LSU Rural Life Museum. Refreshments will be served. Admission is $5 per person, with children under 2 admitted free.
AN EVENING AT WINDRUSH: An elegant Southern supper capturing the spirit of earlier days at Windrush Plantation will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 26. Guests will enjoy cocktails at the Burden home, a seated supper, and dessert and coffee in the museum complex. The cost is $150; for reservations, call (225) 765-2437.
CHILDREN'S GARDEN FESTIVAL: Crafts, educational booths and sessions, snacks and gardening activities for children ages 6-12 will be offered during the Children's Garden Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 4 at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. An adult must accompany each child. Children will receive snacks and garden take-home crafts. Admission is $10 per vehicle. For information, contact Kitty Bull at kittybull@aol.com.
NATIONAL PUBLIC GARDENS WEEK: The American Public Gardens Association will be supporting activities for all ages May 13-17 during National Public Gardens Week at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. (225) 763-3990. Admission is free.