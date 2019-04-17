The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America recently held two classes on using hypertufa to make garden containers at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Garden at Burden.
Hypertufa is a sturdy moldable substance that looks like carved stone or concrete but is much lighter. Students in the classes started with simple forms but learned the possibilities of making sculptures, garden rocks and even fountains now that they had the recipe and the real hands-on experience of working with hypertufa.
A class in an advanced hypertufa technique will be held in May. Information on all Herb Society classes is available at www.hsabr.org.