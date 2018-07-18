Seaman Apprentice Crystal Paul is getting a taste of Rim of the Pacific, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise.
The 2017 Scotlandville Magnet High School graduate is a Navy culinary specialist. She is responsible for cooking for the crew of the USS Dewey, currently operating out of San Diego.
Paul said the lessons she learned in her hometown of Baton Rouge have been applied to her Navy work.
“I learned how to deal with different people and not to overreact to everything, which helps me in the Navy every day,” she said.
Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC, helps foster and sustain cooperative relationships critical to safety and security at sea, a news release said. Participants train for realistic disaster relief, maritime security operations, sea control, complex war fighting and more.
“I’m looking forward to meeting new people during this exercise,” Paul said.