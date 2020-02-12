'Love Our City' Graffiti Removal Day
East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker and Treuil Montague, of M&M Industrial and Clear Blast Equipment, are organizing the “Love Our City” Graffiti Removal Day of Service on Saturday.
Volunteers will gather from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the parish "to show our city some much needed love on Valentine’s Day weekend," according to a news release.
“Our city has been plagued with the horrible onset of visual littler through a sea of graffiti. This is our opportunity to step up and finally do something about an unsightly issue that we all have been talking about,” Wicker said.
Interested residents and volunteer organizations should call (225) 389-5140 to sign up to serve and report to the parking lot of Sacred Heart Church at 2250 Main St. to pick up supplies. Donations of paint, gloves and brushes can be dropped off at The Leo S. Butler Center at 950 East Washington St.
For more information, call Wicker at (225) 317-1849 or Jeff Corbin, legislative assistant, at (225) 389-5140.
Zoo photo contest
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and The Advocate are co-hosting the annual Zoo Photo Contest again this year.
Submissions are being accepted through March 1. Participants are encouraged to submit photos at the zoo in a variety of categories. Judges will evaluate entries primarily based on general interest, photographic proficiency and reproductive quality.
A panel of jurors, chosen from the professional community, will judge the entries and the winning entries will be displayed at Zippity Zoo Fest on March 28-29 at the zoo and will receive a suite of prizes.
A full listing of details and link to submit photos can be found at: http://www.brzoo.org/events/special/annual-photo-contest-2020/.
Krewe of Mew photo contest
Cat Haven's annual Krewe Of Mew Photo Contest is on, with donations benefiting the organization's mission to find homes for homeless cats and kittens. To vote and for information, visit gogophotocontest.com/cathaven.