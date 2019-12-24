Annual Zoo Lights a nighttime treat
Looking for a fun nighttime outing?
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is all dressed up with lights and displays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night.
The zoo includes a festive mile-long trail with more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and holiday displays. Cost is $5 for adults and teens; $4 for seniors; and $3 for children ages 2-13 and Friends of the Zoo members. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Visit brzoo.org.
Gaines Award accepting submissions
The Baton Rouge Area Foundation is accepting submissions through Jan. 8 for the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence, for Louisiana students in grades three through 12.
Essays must address the topic, “If you could meet any fictional character, who would it be?” and be no more than 500 words.
First-, second- and third-place winners for elementary, middle and high school divisions will receive cash awards during the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence program at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge.
Electronic submissions (preferred) should be sent to gainesaward@braf.org. Submission must include the student’s name, school, grade and telephone number. Paper submissions should be mailed to: Baton Rouge Area Foundation, 100 North St., Suite 900, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
For information, contact Lynn Mitchell at gainesaward@braf.org or (225) 281-3710.
CASA seeks volunteers
Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association urgently needs caring adults — especially men and African Americans — to become voices for children in the foster care system.
CASA volunteers serve as advocates for abused children who have been placed in foster care, according to a news release. CASA volunteers do not provide legal representation, nor do they replace social workers. A CASA volunteer is an independent voice speaking solely for the best interests of the child with the ultimate goal of being a safe, permanent home.
Community volunteers are needed in order for Capital Area CASA to continue serving every child who needs a voice in our community. No special background is required. The first step to becoming a CASA volunteer is to attend the 45-minute orientation session at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave.
CASA is accepting applications for the next volunteer training class, which begins Jan. 14. To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, call (225) 379-8598, visit casabr.org or email volunteer@casabr.org.