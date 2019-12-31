The First Lego League team at St. George Catholic School won the Core Values Award at Holy Family's league qualifier on Dec. 5. In the front row, from left, are Coy Bruno, Max Schexnailder, Ethan Noel and Gabriel Serrano. In the second row are Kaiser Stentiford, Kenzie Stentiford, Chloe Clement, Rileigh Rinaudo, Quinn Luu and Beau Legnon.