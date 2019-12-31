St. George Catholic School’s FIRST Lego League team, the Dragon Bytes, received the Core Values Award at Holy Family’s league qualifier on Dec. 5, according to a news release. The Dragon Bytes will move on to the 2019 state championship at Jesuit High in January.
This team consists of 10 students: Coy Bruno, Chloe Clement, Beau Legnon, Quinn Luu, Ethan Noel, Rileigh Rinaudo, Gabriel Serrano, Max Schexnailder, Kenzie Stentiford and Kaiser Stentiford, along with their mentors Wendy Bridevaux and Jenny Bruno.
During the course of the competition, judges recognize a team that excels across the Inspiration, Teamwork and Gracious Professionalism categories. “This team displayed extraordinary enthusiasm and spirit, knows they can accomplish more together than they can as individuals, and show each other and other teams respect at all times," Jenny Bruno said.
The students spent more than three months preparing for competition. The First Lego League competition City Shaper included a rigorous challenge to create a project where students would look at a building or public space in the community and come up with a solution to improve it. The students created a “Modern Monticello” by researching the past and using it to create a more eco-friendly home for the future. The theme was titled “Looking Into the Past to Shape the Future."
The Dragons Bytes team also built George II, their tribot (a robot with three feet or wheels), using Lego Mindstorms and programmed George II to complete many missions in the 2.5 minutes allotted at competition.