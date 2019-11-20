About 200 fifth grade students from 50 schools across Louisiana competed for math supremacy Nov. 2 at the 2019 Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad held at Kenilworth Science and Technology School in Baton Rouge.
The first-place winner in the Platinum Division was Nate McLean, of Episcopal School of Baton Rouge. Other top finishers in the Platinum Division were Anyalina Vertigan, of BASIS of Baton Rouge; Bobby Chen, of Wildwood Elementary in Baton Rouge; and Lillian Qian, of Buchanan Elementary in Baton Rouge.
In all, 50 students received medals for finishing in the top 25 for the Gold Division and Platinum Division competitions. The Gold Division winners were recognized for outstanding achievement in answering grade-level questions. The Platinum Division winners also scored high marks for answering advanced-level math questions.
In addition to winning medals, the top four finishers in the Platinum Division received an iPad Mini, an Anzi Cosmo Robot, a 3D printing pen and a Minecraft Lego set for first, second, third and fourth places, respectively.
The Olympiad is a paper-and-pencil math exam that tests the students' basic skills in adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing. Kenilworth, a public charter middle school, is the founder and sponsor of the annual event.
Other winners in the Platinum Division are:
- Tristan Alonso, of Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School
- Lucien Carmouche, of Spanish Lake Primary
- Kunaal Dey, of Wildwood Elementary
- Emerson Dorhauer, of Live Oak Middle
- Emily Feng, of Buchanan Elementary
- Rishabh Gala, of Wildwood Elementary
- Dev Iyer, of Buchanan Elementary
- Ved Kandula, of Parkview Elementary
- Margaret Kantrow, of Episcopal School of Baton Rouge
- Daniel Kim, of Buchanan Elementary
- Omar Mahgoub, of Bullion Primary School
- Adhrit Maiti, of Buchanan Elementary
- Chandra Mallipudi, of University Lab School
- Bhaskar Moorthy, of Buchanan elementary
- Nathan Nguyen, of Shenandoah Elementary School
- Quang Nguyen, of Buchanan Elementary School
- Piper Norton, of Juban Parc Elementary
- Shrey Shah, of Spanish Lake Primary School
- Elizabeth Xu, of Wildwood Elementary
- Breanna Zhu, of Buchanan Elementary School
- Ziang Zhuang, of BASIS Baton Rouge.
Winners in the Gold Division are:
- Samara Bryant, of Buchanan Elementary School
- Hunter Cedotal, of Spanish Lake Primary
- Rik Chigurupati, of Bullion Primary
- Brendan Coach, of Cohn Elementary
- Andrew Franklin, of Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts
- Andy Hu, of Lusher
- Kashvi Kumar, of Wildwood Elementary
- Lauren Lin Edgar, of Martin Middle School
- Maddox Marcel, of Bullion Primary
- Adam Marien, of Parkview Baptist
- Vaughn Meiners, of University Lab School
- William Mixon, of Bullion Primary School
- Benjamin Parker, of Walker Elementary
- Brianna Peng, of Buchanan Elementary
- Sunny Pu, of Lusher Charter Elementary School
- Kaleb Schmidley, of Academy of Accelerated Studies
- Ryan Shen, of Parkview Elementary School
- Trisha Shenoy, of Wildwood Elementary
- Ashlynn Stafford, of South Fork Elementary
- Josiah Stewart, of Bullion Primary School
- Arthur Stoecker, of Audubon Charter School
- Lydia Tang, of Buchanan Elementary
- James Teague, of Parkview Baptist School
- Micah Thibodeaux, of Walker Elementary
- Eden White, of Parkview Baptist School.