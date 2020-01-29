The St. George Fire Protection District has purchased four aluminum rescue boats and a transport trailer with a grant of $24,980 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Baton Rouge Firehouse Subs owner Josh Culbreth participated in a ceremonial presentation of the grant check to Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton on Jan. 23 at the Firehouse Subs store at 6555 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, according to a news release.
Shawn and Annette McWaters represented the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation at the event. The foundation is funded by the sales of empty pickle buckets and Firehouse Subs’ “round up at the register” option encouraging patrons to round their bill up to the next dollar. To date, emergency response agencies in Louisiana have received more than $700,000 and the national total is more than $48 million.
Firehouse Subs was founded by two firefighters from Florida, and their involvement in post-Hurricane Katrina relief led to the creation of the foundation, the release said.