Prayer breakfast set for Sept. 12
“BR Healing: Naming our Story” will be the theme of the annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Sept. 12, at the Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway.
The breakfast is hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. The Catholic Life Center was the site of the first breakfast in 1987.
Speakers will include Bishop Michael Duca, of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge; and Thich Dao Quang, abbot of Tam Bao Buddhist Temple in Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other local leaders will light candles as participants pray for the community, a news release said.
Prayer breakfast tickets are $20 per person and are available from the Interfaith Federation Office, 3112 Convention St. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday.
For more information, visit ifedgbr.com or call (225) 267-5600.
Tickets on sale
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of "Romeo and Juliet," opening Sept. 12 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $26; $20 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's "Opening Night: Movement and Music" at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 13. The program is a collaboration with the opera company and Of Moving Colors. Tickets are $18-$100. operalouisiane.com.
- Open auditions for the Baton Ballet Theatre's "Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou" are Sept 29 at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Auditions are scheduled by age. batonrougeballet.org.
- Tickets are on sale for "Harlem 100: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $28-$48. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
Master Gardeners to discuss container gardening
Louisiana Master Gardeners will lead presentations on container gardening and plant propagation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 12, at the Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway.
Master Gardener Ken Wilson will lead off with a discussion of the essentials of successful container gardening, including container dimensions and information about fertilizing and watering. Handouts will cover container preparation and suggest flowering plants that work well in containers.
Next, Master Gardener Cathy Mayer will demonstrate various methods of plant propagation, giving participants an opportunity to make their own cuttings from a variety of plants, including succulents, herbaceous and woody plants.
The free presentations are part of the Library Series of the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association. Registration is not required. The next Library Series program, scheduled for Sept. 26 at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, features talks on “Spice Up Your Garden with Fall Color” and “Landscaping for Birds and Other Wildlife.” For additional information on the 2019 EBRMG Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.