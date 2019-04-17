Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish for April 5-11:
CELL TOWER
West Irene Road 138, Zachary: $35,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 100. Sprint Collocation on existing cell tower. New 100 square footage equipment pad for new utility frame and cabinet, ice bridge, and electrical for new antenna on existing cell tower. Issued April 8.
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Curtis Street 1565: $400,000, Owner: Father Thomas Clark. Total square footage: 8,238. Renovation to existing 5,190 square footage church, and 1,698 square footage addition. Issued April 9.
Goodwood Boulevard 8221: $500,000, Owner: Peggy Westerman. Total square footage: 9,454. Renovation of existing building facade of 5,343 square footage (limited to new storefront) and addition of 4,111 square footage to create 9,454 square footage building for undetermined use, Business offices. Issued April 8.
Scenic Highway 11299: $15,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Addition to existing cell tower site, to include new 25 KW diesel generator on existing concrete pad, and new ATS cabinet on existing H-frame. Issued April 8.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Country Club Drive 1351: $35,000, Owner: Mark Fussell. Total square footage: 2,632. New construction of 2,632 square footage open air lean to cart barn structure/shed for storage of tractors at existing BREC park. Issued April 11.
Gardere Lane 1702: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 816. New construction of an 816 square footage pavilion for existing BREC park. Issued April 9.
Gardere Lane 1702: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 384. New construction of a 384 square footage pavilion for existing BREC park. Issued April 9.
Perkins Road 15045: $1,200,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 14,474. New shell construction of 14,474 square footage 2-story building intended for business office and or clinic use, and parking/site work to serve. Issued April 8.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airline Highway 6755: $35,000, Owner: Greg Ferris. Total square footage: 2,400. Remodel of two suites (C-1 and C-2). This building (historically known as the old Carpenters Union Building) experienced flooding in 2016. Suites will be combined to create hair salon. This project is for replacing electrical and hvac that were destroyed in the flood. Adding break room with laundry, sink and hot water heater. Two new wash bowls installed. Issued April 5.
Airline Highway 14111: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,400. Renovation of existing 4-suite space of 2,400 square footage to create 2 suite spaces by filling in door access to separate and create new suites 125/126 and 127/128 from existing suite 125/126/127/128 for business use. This permit is for Suite 125/126 of 1,200 square footage for business use. Issued April 11.
Airline Highway 14111: $1,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,400. Renovation of existing four-suite space of 2,400 square footage to create 2 suite spaces by filling in door access to separate and create new suites 125/126 and 127/128 from existing suite 125/126/127/128 for business use. This permit is for Suite 127/128 of 1,200 square footage for business use. Issued April 11.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 6401: $375,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 21,539. Interior remodeling of 21,539 square footage lease space 1224 for new tenant mercantile use at Mall of Louisiana. Land lord improvements to suite in preparation for H&M clothing Permit 97644. Issued April 9.
Cora Drive 220: Owner: Felicia Davis. Total square footage: 2,200. Change of occupancy in existing 2,200 square footage building from daycare to business use for a staffing office. Issued April 8.
Jones Creek Road 5119: $500,000, Owner: David Clayton. Total square footage: 3,737. Renovations to existing 3,737 square footage fast food restaurant including site work renovations, modification to exterior walls, accessible restroom upgrades. Issued April 5.
Main Street 301: $97,000, Owner: Hoyt Greer. Total square footage: 2,600. Renovation of existing suite 610 of 2,600 square footage in an existing office building for continued business office use. Issued April 9.
So Harrell's Ferry Road 12553: $20,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,450. repair/remodel 1,450 square footage commercial building consisting of 3 existing mixed business/retail suites A, B, & C (all on separate elect. meters) connected by walk-thru doors. This permit to repair building for new single real estate business to occupy all suites. Scope of work includes replacement of exterior windows, add/replace existing siding, replace plumbing fixtures, replace drywall. Issued April 9.
Ste F Florida Boulevard 8312: $50,000, Owner: Yasir Salamah. Total square footage: 1,421. Renovation of 1,421 square footage suite F to assembly use as smoking lounge. Issued April 5.
DEMOLITION
Airline Highway 15420: Owner: Bertha Hardy. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single-family residence for the 2016 flood. Issued April 9.
Elm Drive 3805: Owner: Michael Kenney. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single-family residence for the 2016 flood. Issued April 9.
Evangeline Street 5825: Owner: Marcia Pete. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single-family residence that flooded in 2016. Issued April 9.
Heidel Avenue 5908: Owner: Mary Harris. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single-family residence. Issued April 9.
Shelley Street 4004: Owner: Kenny West. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single-family residence for the 2016 flood. Issued April 9.
Thomas H. Delpit Drive 2255: Owner: Mabel Bell. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single-family residence for the 2016 flood. Issued April 9.
FENCE
South Tiger Bend Road 6655: $10,000, Owner: Mickey Robertson. Total square footage not listed. Columns only. Issued April 8.
POOL
Breeden Drive 10177: $44,550, Owner: Jimmy Scruggs. Total square footage not listed. Residential swimming Pool. Issued April 11.
Oliphant Road 9570: $63,500, Owner: Rex Young. Total square footage: 512. Residential swimming pool. Issued April 9.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Kenilworth Court 8442: $15,000, Owner: Ronald Graham. Total square footage: 480. Build shop as defined in the attached drawings. Issued April 5.
President Drive 7417: $26,600, Owner: Randy LeBlanc. Total square footage: 1,240. Metal accessory building. Issued April 11.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Cedar Lodge Drive 2622: $250,000, Owner: Mike Polito. Total square footage: 1,600. Residential Remodel and Addition. Issued April 9.
Sweetbriar Street 4987: $100,000, Owner: Josh Rivet. Total square footage not listed. Home renovation and addition. Issued April 9.
RESIDENTIAL: DRIVEWAY
Bea Drive 4274: $1,000, Owner: Lawrence Boivin. Total square footage not listed. widening existing driveway. Issued April 5.
Moultrie Avenue 11021: $8,000, Owner: Edward Lynch. Total square footage not listed. adding to existing driveway. Issued April 10.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Elm Drive 3324: $80,106, Owner: Beverly Collins. Total square footage: 1,027. New single family residence. Issued April 9.
Great Tern Avenue 12451: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,573. New single family Dwelling. Issued April 8.
Heron Point Drive 523: $250,000, Owner: Jacquelin Diaz. Total square footage: 2,609. Residential Home. Issued April 9.
Inniswold Oaks Drive 4854: $850,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,234. New Single family residence. Issued April 8.
Longwood Drive 1166: $1,500,000, Owner: Brennan Uter. Total square footage: 9,946. New single family residence. Issued April 5.
Pintail Street 830: $40,000, Owner: Dewey Allen. Total square footage not listed. foundation construction, electrical connection, water sand to sewer connection for house moved to property. Issued April 11.
Tiger Crossing Drive 1964: $900,000, Owner: Ted Braud. Total square footage: 7,014. New single family residential. Issued April 9.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Daytona Drive 4004: $21,545, Owner: Andre Jenkins. Total square footage not listed. Issued April 11.
East Glen Court 6258: $5,100, Owner: Joshua Thomas. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued April 9.
Grand Teton Avenue 9531: $30,000, Owner: Jeannie Spencer. Total square footage not listed. Issued April 8.
Leighwood Avenue 13824: $22,086.75, Owner: Lawrence Adams. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued April 5.
Lorraine Street 3766: $22,146, Owner: Alzetta Hubbard. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued April 8.
Michelli Drive 2832: $22,101, Owner: John Johnson. Total square footage: 1. Lift of Johnson home. Issued April 10.
South Flannery Road 694: $10,000, Owner: Josto Aracil. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued April 8.
Sleepy Hollow Drive 5340: $3,312, Owner: Rhonda O'Neal. Total square footage not listed. General remodel to replace three windows. Issued April 9.
Stuart Avenue 1115: $120,000, Owner: Jeff Brown. Total square footage not listed. Addition to a single-family dwelling. Issued April 5.
Wellington Drive 1393: $37,456, Owner: Dennis Epps. Total square footage not listed. Flood Damage. Restore La. Issued April 8.
Westmoreland Drive 246: $50,000, Owner: Michael Doiron. Total square footage: 1. Bedroom and bathroom remodel. Issued April 10.
SOLAR
Juban Avenue 3333: $27,000, Owner: Dianne Burton. Total square footage: 1. Install 8.0 kW solar panel system on existing home — no structural changes. Issued April 9.
Melpomene Drive 7032, BAKER: $27,000, Owner: Levar Faulkner. Total square footage: 1. Install 8.0 kW solar panel system on existing home — no structural changes. Issued April 9.
South 11th Street 156: $27,000, Owner: Lorella Gill. Total square footage: 1. Install 8.0 kW solar panel system on existing home — no structural changes. Issued April 9.